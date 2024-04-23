Three-vehicle Crash Near Monticello, Including School Bus, Sends One to Hospital Via Air Care

A minivan driver was lucky to escape with non-life threatening injuries after he was pinned between a school bus and a dump truck on Minnesota Highway 25 at the Wright County 37 intersection early Tuesday, April 23.
The crash involved an empty school bus from Hoglund Transportation, located in Monticello. Randolph Lee Torkkola, 44, of Becker, who authorities said was wearing his seat belt, was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His vehicle was sandwiched between the two large vehicles, according to photos that circulated on social media Tuesday.
All three vehicles were headed northbound on Highway 25 when they collided at the intersection with Wright County Road 37, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
The driver of the bus, Barry Edward Jenneke, 69, of Big Lake, was not injured and was wearing a seatbelt. Keven Eugene Batten, 35, also of Becker, was identified as the driver of the 2023 Volvo dump truck. Road conditions were dry at the time, the patrol said. Alcohol was not a factor in the incident.
Members of the Monticello Fire Department, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and North Memorial Ambulance crew responded to the scene.
