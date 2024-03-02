Wright County Deputy Shoots Armed Driver During Traffic Stop in St. Michael

An officer-involved shooting in St. Michael shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 has left one man dead after he confronted a Wright County Deputy while armed during a traffic stop on Ivory Avenue Northeast.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect – who has not been named – exited his vehicle with a weapon visible after being pulled over. The deputy attempted to pull over the vehicle on Grand Avenue Northeast and Fourth Street Northeast – a neighborhood just west of STMA Middle School West and north of the St. Michael Catholic Church.

The driver proceeded north on Fourth Street, merging onto Ivory. He exited the vehicle and, while armed, refused to comply with the deputy’s commands. As a result, the deputy discharged his firearm, striking the driver.

Wright County deputies responding to the scene attempted live-saving measures until paramedics arrived. They, too, continue life saving measures, but were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure according to the WCSO. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) will investigate the incident. And additional information will be released by the BCA.