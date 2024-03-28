Shop STMA Honors Petrich, Family with Inaugural Award

About 15 years ago, store owner Rick Petrich and friends, such as Wayne Beaudry and Amy and Tony Dehmer, helped launch a business organization for St. Michael. The association, which was dubbed “Shop St. Michael,” was aimed at providing resources and opportunities to network for local entrepreneurs – including everyone from a grocery store manager to some guy who was calling himself an “online publisher.”

Today, Shop St. Michael-Albertville (like most things around here, it’s a joint community effort now) has more than 100 members, hosts a few great community events and continues to provide resources and networking opportunities for people who live and work in the STMA community.

Because of that vision, dedication to STMA and for being a “great” guy – Shop STMA posthumously honored Rick earlier this month with its inaugural “Community Impact Award,” presented to the Petrich family at the store Rick loved and operated up until his retirement about three years ago.

“While many of us who are new to this organization didn’t know Rick well, we know what he meant from the stories we hear from those that worked along with him to start Shop STMA,” said Courtney Wiest, vice president of the group. “He’s truly deserving.”

“Whenever we needed anything, Rick was there,” said Tony Dehmer, owner of Dehmer’s meats. “You couldn’t find a more dependable, likeable guy.”

Rick’s wife Pat, along with sons Chris and Jared, accepted the award.

Shop STMA also awards a community member – along with STMA Rotary – the label of “Community Cheermesiter,” part of the annual St. Michael winter celebration. That person also serves as Grand Marshal of the St. Michael Daze and Knights Parade in August.