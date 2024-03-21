One-Two Punch: Snow, Wind for the Weekend in Wright County

The term “better late than never” might not really apply in this situation.

Winter, which has been missing in action for most of 2023-2024, makes an appearance about three days late (the first day of Spring was Wednesday), as the first of two waves of snowy, windy weather treks through Minnesota on Thursday.

The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Wright County for Thursday night into Friday morning, as 2 to 4 inches could fall here. There is a threat for more, the NWS states, if a heavy band drops farther south and hits the Interstate 94 corridor.

But it’s Sunday’s system that has eyebrows raised across the Twin Cities metro. While Thursay/Friday’s system is almost “Clipper-like,” dropping temps and some snow squalls, Sunday’s looks more like a “system” picking up moisture from the south and dropping more than 6 inches on the western Twin Cities suburban area, including St. Michael, Albertville and Otsego.

Here’s the alert for Thursday/Friday:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY… * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with the heavier totals likely along and just south of I-94. * WHERE…Portions of central, east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

There is a special weather statement for Sunday through the “early part of next week,” the NWS also released.

Here’s a look at the percentage of expectations for high snowfall in the area.