Minnesota BCA Issues Statewide Alert for Missing Teen

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is seeking the public’s help in finding a northern Minnesota teeen who has been missing from her Big Fork, Minnesota home since Saturday evening.

According to authorities, Alissa Plieseis left home around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9 and has not returned. It is not known where the teen was going and anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to dial 911.

Pliesies is 16 years old. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with reddish/brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt/hoodie with jeans.