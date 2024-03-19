Huge St. Michael Road Project Set to Close County 35 Next Week

Road construction season is going to kick off soon, and this season is going to be a doozy.

Construction on Wright County Highway 35 between St. Michael and Buffalo will take place in several stages, beginning with a road closure between 30th Street Northeast and the (Kahl Avenue NE) split (Central Avenue W/St. Michael Parkway). A detour will be posted using 30th Street Northeast and County Highway 19 with a temporary signal at the intersection of those two roads near Schulte’s Nursery and the new storage units.

March 25th Road Closure begins: The contractor intends to close County 35 (Kahl Avenue NE) to through traffic from 30th Street NE to the CSAH 35 split (St. Michael Parkway/Central Avenue W). Intersection and private driveway access will be maintained.

County 35 will be open to traffic from 30th Street NE to the west (Jamison Avenue NE) throughout the duration of the project. However, expect delays and use caution while traveling through the work zone. Traffic will be shifted to the areas of widened pavement depending on the construction stage.

The project is expected to be completed by late Fall 2024.