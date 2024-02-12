STMA Arts Shine: Choir and One-Act Have a Day to Remember

All the world’s a stage – William Shakespeare.

Easy for him to say. The streets of London were Shakespeare’s. From beautiful playhouses to works in parks, the Baird made his mark.

He didn’t have to travel from Omaha, Nebraska to St. Paul, Minnesota in one day.

Minnesota State High School League scribe extraordinaire John Millea perfectly captured the saga of some thespians who did have to make that trek in order to compete and perform in the Minnesota State One Act Shows this weekend, after displaying their talents first at the Midwest Regional Conference of the American Coral Directors in Omaha.

Audrey Kanu, a St. Michael-Albertville senior, sang a solo in Omaha, and then played the lead in the play – “Dark Road.” She also will sing the national anthem at the state wrestling tournament in a few weeks. She was, as she said to Millea, understandably, pretty worn out.

“I was tired when we got to the theater today,” she said. “But it was beautiful. It was a moment in time that I’ll never forget.”

The choir sang five songs in Omaha, under the guidance of choir directors Joseph Osowski and Paige Armstrong-Hetterick, and the setting was special at the Holland Performing Arts Center. A few hours later the play was staged at the historic O’Shaughnessy Theater on the campus of St. Catherine University.

