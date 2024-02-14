Measurable Snow Possible in Wright County, Winter Weather Advisory Issued

Heading out to a special dinner tonight? Taking in a movie on this day for sweethearts?
Don’t be surprised if you’re hampered by a bit of Minnesota winter. You know, that weather that’s been MIA for much of 2023-2024’s season.
The National Weather Service in Chanhassen has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of the Twin Cities over the afternoon and evening hours of Valentine’s Day, lingering into the morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.
A system that’s already churning in western South Dakota and eastern Minnesota could drop as much as 4 to 6 inches in areas like Mankato, Owatonna and points south of the Twin Cities Metro.
However, those commuting into the Twin Cities and southern suburbs on Thursday could find conditions difficult, as the southern end of the metro will see more snow than those of us on the north and west side of the MSP area.
Any measurable snow would be new for 2024. According to NWS, there hasn’t been a significant snowfall this year – more than six weeks into 2024. As for this winter, it’s well below the least amount of snow on record at the airport, as we have yet to crack double digits in snowfall total. That’s a year after the Twin Cities put up a Top 3 snowfall season last year, soaring into the triple digits.
Here’s the advisory:
