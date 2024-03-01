Funeral Services Set for St. Michael Hardware Hank’s Rick Petrich

Smart. Quiet. Dependable. St. Michae’s Rick Petrich was “the man” when it came to those household projects that vex homeowners, large and small.

Petrich purchased St. Michael Hardware Hank in the mid-1990s, right before the community was set to explode with new rooftops – with all new projects. He watched with a patient smile, stocking things like deck screws for those young moms and dads who wanted to add a deck onto their new home, or a swingset in the backyard, or another bedroom in the basement.

For the “old guard,” he had plumbing and electrical tools and gadgets – or bait in the back if you were hanging up the “weekend warrior” bit for a day on the lake.

He ran the store for 26 years, enjoying a bit of time away from the business after selling the hardware store to family members. He had worked for more than 50 years – more than two decades up in the Fargo-Moorhead area where he worked for Coca Cola, a job that also took him to Wisconsin prior to his arrival here in St. Michael.

One of the inaugural members of Shop St. Michael, now Shop STMA, Rick served as its president and a board member for several years, helping with several events. He was also a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, bringing his acumen for business to the finance committee. He was, in addition a member of the Knights of Columbus. To a person, he was one of the nicest, kindest men in the STMA community.

“He will be greatly missed,” said Mike Schoemer, publisher of North Wright County Today, who served on the Shop STMA board with Rick for several years. “Rick was a friend, and a resource. His knowledge of St. Michael prior to the amazing growth we saw in the 2000s was important as we planned events and recognition going forward in our communities.”

His complete obituary, courtesy of Peterson Chapel:

Mass of Christian Burial

Friday, March 1, 2024

11 a.m.

Visitation continuing one hour prior to the mass

St. Michael Catholic Church – St. Michael, MN

* service will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/StMichaelCatholicChurchStMichaelMN

Interment (to follow)

St. Michael Catholic Cemetery – St. Michael, MN

Rick George Petrich, age 68 of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a brief fight with Cancer on February 26, 2024.

Rick was born on July 1, 1955 to Carol and George Petrich. He was raised on a farm in Sheldon, North Dakota with his three sisters Deb, Sue, and Kathi. After graduating from Sheldon High School in 1973, he moved to Fargo, ND to attend NDSU where he met the love of his life, Pat. They married in 1975 and were together for 48 wonderful years and had three amazing sons Justin, Christopher, and Jared.

Rick began a 20 year career at Coca-Cola in Moorhead MN and later transferred to Marquette MI, and Rhinelander WI. Rick and Pat have many fond memories of these places and the friends they made during this time. After a successful corporate career, Rick and Pat purchased the local Hardware Hank in St. Michael, MN which they owned and operated for 26 years. Rick was well known in the STMA community for his big smile, huge laugh, and his heart for service. He has a long list of former employees, customers, and colleagues he considered family.

Rick was actively involved in the St. Michael Catholic Church community where he served on the Finance Committee, enjoyed ushering, helping with the annual festival, and member of the Knights of Columbus.

Rick enjoyed a short retirement after selling the store to family in 2021. The only thing he loved more than his store was being a Grandpa to Sydney, George, Freddie, Gracie, and Arlo. Rick and Pat loved spending as much time as they could with the grandkids and doing all of his favorite things: traveling in the RV, hunting, fishing, going to the Boundary Waters, playing the piano and organ, cooking, baking, and grilling.

Rick is survived by his wife Pat Petrich and his three sons Justin (Mayme), Chris (Rachel) and Jared (Emily) Petrich; Grandchildren Sydney, George, Freddie, Gracie, and Arlo; Sisters Deb (Ken) Laber and Kathi (Steve) Luther; mother-in-law, Della Bellefeuille, brothers and sisters-law: Bob (Ruth) Bellefeuille, Tom (Robin) Bellefeuille, Julie Bellefeuille, Jim (Sherri) Bellefeuille, and Cheryl (Dave) Herrick; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents George and Carol Petrich, father-in-law Warren Bellefeuille, sister and brother-in-law Sue and Roy Luedtke, and nephew Jake Laber.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hanover Food Shelf and Ronald McDonald House.