BREAKING: St. Michael-Albertville Earns Tenth Title, Wrestles to Redemption

The Knights never looked vulnerable, earning more than 40 points in all three dual wins on the way to earning back its crown.

It wasn’t news to anyone that St. Michael-Albertville wrestling was on a mission.

From quiet beginnings back in December to a hype video with the painful memory of dropping the title by one point released just this week, the Knights were a on a road to redemption.

That road, and that mission, is complete.

STMA trailed for all of about 4 minutes – in a semifinal dual with Shakopee when it lost the first match of the afternoon session. After that – and after Hastings (last year’s Cinderella) failed to even make it to the championship bracket to defend its title – the only thing left was the shouting.

Here’s a look at the carnage:

Match #1 Championship Bracket

St. Michael-Albertville defeated Willmar 42-14

  • 107 – Eli Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Trey Tallman (Willmar) Fall 1:49
  • 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Logan Fagerlie (Willmar) TF 19-3
  • 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Wyatt Cruze (Willmar) Dec 6-0
  • 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ivan Mares (Willmar) Dec 10-4
  • 133 – Cavin Carlson (Willmar) over Joe Scully (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 10-1
  • 139 – Conlan Carlson (Willmar) over Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 9-5
  • 145 – Sulley Anez (Willmar) over Tyson Newman (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 11-4
  • 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez (Willmar) Fall 3:18
  • 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cameren Champagne (Willmar) Fall 1:23
  • 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Steven Cruze (Willmar) Maj 16-3
  • 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Sky Hansen (Willmar) Fall 1:00
  • 215 – Ramero Trevino (Willmar) over Caleb Matheson (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 11-2
  • 285 – Nathan Spindler (St. Michael-Albertville) over Finley Donelan (Willmar) Dec 6-1

Match #2 Championship Bracket

St. Michael-Albertville defeated Shakopee 45-14

  • 107 – Anthony Heim (Shakopee) over Grant Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 2-0
  • 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ben Suchta (Shakopee) Maj 11-3
  • 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Morrison Kaufhold (Shakopee) Fall 1:29
  • 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee) Dec 3-2
  • 133 – Calvin Miller (Shakopee) over Gavin Jackson (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 2-1
  • 139 – Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Connor Warren (Shakopee) Dec 6-5
  • 145 – Kyler Walters (Shakopee) over Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 6-0
  • 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jack Ferguson (Shakopee) TF 29-13
  • 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jackson Barron (Shakopee) Fall 0:42
  • 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kyle Linville (Shakopee) Fall 3:03
  • 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Landon Rouse (Shakopee) Fall 0:55
  • 215 – Dominic Heim (Shakopee) over Devon Dehmer (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 15-0
  • 285 – Noah Torgerson (St. Michael-Albertville) over Max Coles (Shakopee) Fall 3:24

Match #3 1st Place Match

St. Michael-Albertville defeated Mounds View 47-10

  • 107 – Grant Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Owen LaRose (Mounds View) Dec 5-0
  • 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Brett Swenson (Mounds View) SV-1 6-4
  • 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Will Schneider (Mounds View) Dec 6-2
  • 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jack Hatton (Mounds View) Fall 4:41
  • 133 – Gavin Jackson (St. Michael-Albertville) over James Walker (Mounds View) Dec 8-3
  • 139 – Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Eli Claseman (Mounds View) TF 16-0
  • 145 – Brady Swenson (Mounds View) over Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 9-0
  • 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) TF 26-11
  • 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Colton Loween (Mounds View) Fall 1:28
  • 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ethan Swenson (Mounds View) TF 22-7
  • 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) Dec 6-4
  • 215 – Quin Morgan (Mounds View) over Caleb Matheson (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 0:14
  • 285 – Noah Torgerson (St. Michael-Albertville) over Gavin Maxey (Mounds View) TF 16-0

The individual tournament begins tomorrow morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, aka East STMA.

STMA Wrestling

The Knights pose with the Section 5AAA trophy. They marched to the State Championship Thursday in St. Paul.

