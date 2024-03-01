BREAKING: St. Michael-Albertville Earns Tenth Title, Wrestles to Redemption

It wasn’t news to anyone that St. Michael-Albertville wrestling was on a mission.

From quiet beginnings back in December to a hype video with the painful memory of dropping the title by one point released just this week, the Knights were a on a road to redemption.

That road, and that mission, is complete.

STMA trailed for all of about 4 minutes – in a semifinal dual with Shakopee when it lost the first match of the afternoon session. After that – and after Hastings (last year’s Cinderella) failed to even make it to the championship bracket to defend its title – the only thing left was the shouting.

Here’s a look at the carnage:

Match #1 Championship Bracket St. Michael-Albertville defeated Willmar 42-14 107 – Eli Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Trey Tallman (Willmar) Fall 1:49

– over Fall 1:49 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Logan Fagerlie (Willmar) TF 19-3

– over TF 19-3 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Wyatt Cruze (Willmar) Dec 6-0

– over Dec 6-0 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ivan Mares (Willmar) Dec 10-4

– over Dec 10-4 133 – Cavin Carlson (Willmar) over Joe Scully (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 10-1

– over Maj 10-1 139 – Conlan Carlson (Willmar) over Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 9-5

– over Dec 9-5 145 – Sulley Anez (Willmar) over Tyson Newman (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 11-4

– over Dec 11-4 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Isaac Zelaya-Velasquez (Willmar) Fall 3:18

– over Fall 3:18 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Cameren Champagne (Willmar) Fall 1:23

– over Fall 1:23 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Steven Cruze (Willmar) Maj 16-3

– over Maj 16-3 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Sky Hansen (Willmar) Fall 1:00

– over Fall 1:00 215 – Ramero Trevino (Willmar) over Caleb Matheson (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 11-2

– over Maj 11-2 285 – Nathan Spindler (St. Michael-Albertville) over Finley Donelan (Willmar) Dec 6-1

Match #2 Championship Bracket St. Michael-Albertville defeated Shakopee 45-14 107 – Anthony Heim (Shakopee) over Grant Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 2-0

– over Dec 2-0 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ben Suchta (Shakopee) Maj 11-3

– over Maj 11-3 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Morrison Kaufhold (Shakopee) Fall 1:29

– over Fall 1:29 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Tyler Turzinski (Shakopee) Dec 3-2

– over Dec 3-2 133 – Calvin Miller (Shakopee) over Gavin Jackson (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 2-1

– over Dec 2-1 139 – Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Connor Warren (Shakopee) Dec 6-5

– over Dec 6-5 145 – Kyler Walters (Shakopee) over Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) Dec 6-0

– over Dec 6-0 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jack Ferguson (Shakopee) TF 29-13

– over TF 29-13 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jackson Barron (Shakopee) Fall 0:42

– over Fall 0:42 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Kyle Linville (Shakopee) Fall 3:03

– over Fall 3:03 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Landon Rouse (Shakopee) Fall 0:55

– over Fall 0:55 215 – Dominic Heim (Shakopee) over Devon Dehmer (St. Michael-Albertville) TF 15-0

– over TF 15-0 285 – Noah Torgerson (St. Michael-Albertville) over Max Coles (Shakopee) Fall 3:24

Match #3 1st Place Match St. Michael-Albertville defeated Mounds View 47-10 107 – Grant Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Owen LaRose (Mounds View) Dec 5-0

– over Dec 5-0 114 – Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Brett Swenson (Mounds View) SV-1 6-4

– over SV-1 6-4 121 – Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) over Will Schneider (Mounds View) Dec 6-2

– over Dec 6-2 127 – Chase Mills (St. Michael-Albertville) over Jack Hatton (Mounds View) Fall 4:41

– over Fall 4:41 133 – Gavin Jackson (St. Michael-Albertville) over James Walker (Mounds View) Dec 8-3

– over Dec 8-3 139 – Ian Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) over Eli Claseman (Mounds View) TF 16-0

– over TF 16-0 145 – Brady Swenson (Mounds View) over Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) Maj 9-0

– over Maj 9-0 152 – Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) over Apollo Ashby (Mounds View) TF 26-11

– over TF 26-11 160 – Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) over Colton Loween (Mounds View) Fall 1:28

– over Fall 1:28 172 – Jed Wester (St. Michael-Albertville) over Ethan Swenson (Mounds View) TF 22-7

– over TF 22-7 189 – John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) over Joseph Muhlstein (Mounds View) Dec 6-4

– over Dec 6-4 215 – Quin Morgan (Mounds View) over Caleb Matheson (St. Michael-Albertville) Fall 0:14

– over Fall 0:14 285 – Noah Torgerson (St. Michael-Albertville) over Gavin Maxey (Mounds View) TF 16-0

The individual tournament begins tomorrow morning at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, aka East STMA.