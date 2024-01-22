Sheriff’s Report: Wright County Arrests Include Drug, Assault Charges

Wright County Sheriff’s deputies reported the following arrests from Jan. 15-21, 2024. All named have been legally charged of a crime but are innocent until proven guilty in Wright County or other District Courts.
On January 15th, Bryer John Bakken, 26 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 4th Degree Assault and Domestic Assault.
On January 15th, Robert John Boutin, 55 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of Driving After Cancelation.
On January 15th, Amber Justine Ketchmark, 35 of Shoreview was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Assault.
On January 15th, Kyle Alan Ritter, 28 of Maple Lake was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 15th, Patrick Thomas Schulz, 34 of Rogers was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 15th, Asherah Herah Yahweh, 44 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Assault and a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.
On January 16th, Thomas Andrew Aho, 27 of Cokato was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Burglary.
On January 16th, Cole Edwin Ashpole, 26 of Garrison was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On January 16th, Mikayla Unique Cady, 26 of Oak Grove was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.
On January 16th, Dominic Justin Kestner, 19 of Anoka was arrested in Anoka County on Wright County warrants for Theft and Domestic Assault by Strangulation.
On January 16th, Ojem Peter Omot, 19 of St Cloud was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.
On January 16th, Stanley James Peppin, 38 of Shakopee was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On January 16th, Bryon Andrew Spring, 34 of Big Lake was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation.
On January 17th, Bryce William Banks, 42 of Minneapolis was arrested in Scott County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 17th, David Alexander Linnell, 33 of Spring Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.
On January 17th, Brandon Axel Meza, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 3rd Degree DWI and Introducing Contraband into a Jail.
On January 17th, Nermin Mustafic, 36 of St Michael was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 17th, Jimmie Junior Walker, 42 of Waterloo IA was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 2ND Degree DWI.
On January 18th, Hassan Adam Hassan Abdi, 24 of Waite Park was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On January 18th, Jordan Christopher Mallatt, 33 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On January 18th, Courtney Diane Rose, 43 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 18th, Todd Gary Strom, 40 of Randall was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 18th, Seth Karl Ynosencio, 35 of Otsego was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.
On January 19th, Ian David Bargel, 40 of St Paul was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.
On January 19th, Jaime Lynne Lazar, 45 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.
On January 19th, Samuel Adam Posthumus, 43 of Wilmar was arrested in Kandiyohi County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.
On January 19th, Vang Yang, 26 of St Paul was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.
On January 20th, Dustin Hunter Brown, 27 of Annandale was arrested in Maple Lake on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 20th, Ryan Donald Eaton, 35 of Maple Lake was arrested in Maple Lake on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.
On January 20th, Michael Scott Morton, 55 of Rockford was arrested in Rockford on a charge of Domestic Assault.
On January 21st, Mark Duane Anderson, 34 of Waverly was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree Assault.
On January 21st, Raymond Alexander Newman, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.
There were 20 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 2 Hit and Run Accidents, and 1 Car Deer Accidents.
There were arrests for 6 DWI, 1 Underage Consumption, 2 School Bus Stop Arm Violations, and tickets for miscellaneous 225 traffic violations reported this week.
Leave a Review or Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.