Costco Makes It Official, Submits Preliminary Proposed Development to Otsego Council

Costco, the retail superpower based in Issaquah, Washington that will sell customers everything from Kirkland brand golf balls to fresh cheese to new tires, is taking aim at the Otsego/Albertville border, proposing a 164,000 square-foot store right of Interstate 94 near the intersection of County Road 138 and McIver Avenue Northeast.

A preliminary development plan was submitted, officially, to the City of Otsego at its Organizational Meeting (first meeting of the year) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

The council will consider the development with the Otsego Planning Commission and staff moving forward. Construction would start after approval later this year, at the earliest.

North Wright County Today has reached out to Otsego Mayor Jessica Stockamp for more information.

The store would be situated near the County Road 37/137 interchange with Interstate 94, making it attractive to the company now that construction projects are completed in Interstate 94 from Albertville down to Maple Grove and the Fish Lake Interchange of 94/494/694. Traffic improvements would be made on the northeast side of the freeway, which is Otsego land from McIver Avenue to the Cielo Car Wash and Detailing and Stone Countertop property (which is in Albertville). Emma Krumbee’s/Shell Gas Station and the new Just For Kix (formerly Villas restaurant) sit on the other side of County 137, locally designated as 60th Street.

A roundabouts is proposed for traffic at the County 37/60th Street intersection with 94 and the road leading back to the countertop store which is used by some who live in the southern end of Towne Lakes development. Another roundabout would be placed at McIver Avenue Northeast intersection. Traffic would enter into the Costco parking lots – which would have more than 390 spots as proposed – by using McIver. A light would be placed at the turn, according to the preliminary plan.