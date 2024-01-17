Albertville Man Recovering after Rescuing Driver from Icy River after Freak Accident

Driving northbound on Minnesota Highway 101 in Otsego, driver Chris Kirk, 46, of Albertville was flowing with the rest of traffic on Monday afternoon (January 15) when he saw the unthinkable.

A box truck, driven by a young man from Fridley, hit the exit sign at County Road 36 on the east side of the highway. The driver corrected, but lost control, ultimately crossing both lanes and going over the cement guardwall on the bridge, plummeting to the unknown below.

“I knew he was in the river,” Kirk would tell authorities and multiple media outlets. “It’s like a 15-foot drop. I didn’t know what I was walking into.”

Eventually, surveying the situation and spotting the driver, Kirk would be walking into the waters of the partially frozen Crow River. Fortunately, with little snow and lower water levels, the water wasn’t too high, allowing both Kirk and the driver space and time for an amazing rescue.

Kirk recounted the event – sore knee and all – to KARE 11 – Minnesota’s NBC affiliate – earlier this week.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Wright County are investigating the accident, including what caused the driver of the box truck to hit the sign at the exit and then careen left, heading over the bridge. Kirk said he has talked to the driver but is “giving him space.”