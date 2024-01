Santa showed us last year that he’s up for anything. This year, it’s not snow – it’s rain and fog in the forecast! But that’s never stopped Santa before. In fact, with Rudolph and the team set to lead the way, the trek around the globe is a “walk in the park” for this experienced team.

Want to track Santa and the reindeer on his ride? NORAD brings us the SANTA TRACKER. Check it out: