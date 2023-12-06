BREAKING: Fatal Accident Closes I-94 Westbound Near Albertville

A single-vehicle crash near the Interstate 94 intersection with County Road 38/138 in Albertville has closed the westbound lane for much of the afternoon.

Officials are now stating this is a fatal accident, as one victim was extricated from the vehicle by Albertville Fire crews. Wright County deputies and Minnesota State Patrol were also on scene. Westbound I-94 was closed for more than two hours after the accident, which happened shortly before 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

This is a developing story. NWCT will have more information from MSP Media when it becomes available.