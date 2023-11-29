Tesla, St. Michael Cinema Teaming Up to Bring Tesla Truck to Town

Texas electronic vehicle giant Tesla will be bringing a long-awaited Tesla Cybertruck to the St. Michael Cinema 15 thanks to its dealership in nearby Rogers.

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk will be broadcasting its initial deliveries of the Cybertruck on Thursday, Nov. 30. The St. Michael Cinema will be live-streaming the event with a broadcast in one of its auditoriums. Then, a vehicle will be on site for fans of Tesla and the truck – which has been anticipated for more than four years.

St. Michael Cinema announced the following schedule for the afternoon:

A watch party of the Cybertruck delivery event will begin around 1:15 p.m.

Test drives of available Tesla models (Y, etc.) at the Rogers Tesla store/service center location will happen shortly after.

A truck will show up at the Cinema around 5 p.m. and be under the canopy in front of the theater until 6 p.m. Thursday. There will NOT be test drives at the Cinema.

Musk announced Cybertruck 2.0 (the first version didn’t hit mass production) prior to the COVID pandemic, with a release in late 2019. July 2023 was the initial target date for the company.