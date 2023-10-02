Man Found in Otsego Target Identified as Robbinsdale Resident

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man found deceased inside a Target store restroom in Otsego last week. Deputies stated 43-year-old John Zechmeister of Robbinsdale was dead at the scene when a customer found him shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 27 in the store’s restroom, which is located at the front of the box store, near the checkout areas.

The entire building was evacuated by Target store team members throughout the 11 o’clock hour as Wright County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene. A medical examiner’s office representative helped remove the body with other first responders, including Allina Ambulance and the Elk River Fire Department.

There was no reported threat to the public – including patrons at the store or connected retailers such as Michael’s craft store. Deputies believed it was an isolated incident.

While an investigation is done to determine the cause of death, those findings do not have to be made public by the County if there is no crime nor threat to the population. Should the situation change and a report is then released to the public, NWCT will report that information.