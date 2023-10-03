FEMA to Test Wireless Emergency Alert System Wednesday, Oct. 4

From televisions to computers, cell phones to tablets, everything has gone wireless these days.

So, too, should the United States’ Emergency Alert System.

That’s the opinion of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), who will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. The test will light up cell phones and other devices around 1:20 p.m. Central Daylight Saving Time.

The WEA test will be sent to all cell phones and will display the message in English or Spanish, depending on the device’s language settings.

While the test will start at 1:20 p.m. CT, it will continue to be broadcast for about 30 minutes, so a phone could receive the alert any time between 1:20 and 1:50 p.m.

According to FEMA, the alert will say “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

The EAS will sound on radios and television.

FEMA says the purpose of the Oct. 4 test is to “ensure that the systems continue to be effective means of warning the public about emergencies, particularly those on the national level.”