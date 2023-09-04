Wright County Investigating Fatal Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in St. Michael

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in St. Michael that occurred the night of Friday, September 1, 2023, leaving a man dead.

According to the county sheriff’s office:

At approximately 10:54 PM Deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Ochoa Avenue and 60th Street in the city of St. Michael for a report of an unresponsive adult male lying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived on scene life saving measures were attempted by first responders including St. Michael Fire and Allina Ambulance.

The adult male was pronounced deceased and was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office. The identity of the male is not being released at this time.

It is believed that the adult male was possibly struck by a motor vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Office 763-682-1162.