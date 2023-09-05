Family, County Identify Kyle Dixon, 36, as man hit and killed in St. Michael

Wright County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for help in the search for evidence of a hit and run that killed a St. Michael man Friday night near the intersection of 60th Street Northeast and Ochoa Avenue Northeast.

Tuesday, Sept. 5., the victim was identified as 36-year-old Kyle Dixon of St. Michael. Friends and family said Dixon was on a “regular” walk that he made in the neighborhood in the evenings when he was struck, apparently, by a driver. He was found by some bikers who were on a ride in the area and called emergency services. Unfortunately, St. Michael Fire and Wright County deputies couldn’t save Dixon, despite heroic efforts.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone living in the vicinity of the incident to check “Ring” cameras or any other security devices that may be on the outside of their homes or business. Anyone with information should call the non-emergency line at 763-682-1162.

Funeral Services set for Friday, Sept. 8

According to an obituary filed with Peterson Chapel:

Kyle was born March 29, 1987 at Mercy Hospital to Gary and Carol (Mahler) Dixon. He was baptized and confirmed at Hanover Zion United Methodist Church. He graduated from Rogers High School in 2005.

During his elementary and junior high years he played basketball, soccer and softball. When reaching high school he started working part time jobs at fast food establishments, restaurants and odd jobs for people he knew. After graduation he started working at a medical machine shop, he worked with his father at Tennant Co for a time, then other machine shops. He currently was working at UMC in Monticello.

In 2010 he became the proud father of his son, Braedan. He was the love of his life.

Kyle’s favorite pastime was hunting for agates. He enjoyed campfires, spending time with family and friends, shooting pool, and most importantly time with his son throwing the softball, gaming and fishing.

Kyle had an agate group site that he shared information and helped others with his knowledge of agates. Through this site the group also did some fundraisers auctioning off some of their agates to help others. Some ways they did this was by using the money raised to sponsor a family at Christmas with food and gifts or sending the money raised to the Wounded Warrior Project

Even in the end he gave by having the donor designation on his drivers license.

We will miss him and his beautiful smile.

Kyle is survived by his son, Braedan Dixon; his parents Gary & Carol Dixon; his sister Mallory (Reid) Weber and their children Grayson, Finley and Ryker; his grandmother Hertha Dixon; Tiffani Begin (Braedan’s mom) and extended Dixon/Mahler families.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Donald Dixon, and Harold & Ruth Mahler

Memorial Services for Kyle Donald Dixon will be held on Friday, September 8th, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover. Pastor Luke Schmidt will officiate.

Private inurnment Zion United Methodist Cemetery-rural Hanover, MN.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7th from 4-7 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation will be held on Friday, September 8th one hour prior to services at the church. Honorary urn bearers will be Grayson Weber, Finley Weber and Ryker Weber.

The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com