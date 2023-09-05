BREAKING: Body Found in Mississippi River Near Otsego Landing

Wright County investigators – busy with a fatal hit-and-run investigation in St. Michael – are now attempting to identify the body of a man found in the Mississippi River near Norin Landing in Otsego.

According to a county report: Tuesday, September, 5, Wright County dispatch received a call after 1 p.m. of a deceased male found in the Mississippi River near Norin Landing (Kadler Avenue Northeast and 105th Street Northeast) in the city of Otsego.

Deputies arrived on scene and confirmed that a male was on the shoreline of the river and was deceased. The identity and the age of the victim has not been determined at this time.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation by the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical examiner. The public is being asked to stay away from the area to allow law enforcement and first responders to complete their on scene investigation.

This is a developing story. NWCT will have more information when it becomes available.