Wright County Sheriff’s Office Arrest Report through Aug. 7, 2023

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests and executed the search warrants over the week of July 31 through Aug. 6, 2023.

Those arrested are expected to be charged in the state of Minnesota. Matters after arrest are handled by the state’s judicial system. Those listed have only been arrested, and are innocent until proven guilty in court.

July 31

Dylan Robert Giernoth, 33 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Dominic Justin Kestner, 19 of Anoka was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Herold Wennie Page, 38 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.

August 1

Myron Ward Eastman, 44 of Brainerd was arrested in Stearns County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State and a Wright County warrant for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition.

Deshun Okayo Juma, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

Christopher Aaron Lewis, 42 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Domestic Assault.

Angela Renee Mueller, 48 of Clearwater was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree DWI.

Eric Edward Sonnenberg, 48 of Zimmerman was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

Scott Herod Sowden, 55 of Inver Grove Heights was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Theft.

August 2

Frank James Bobendrier, 63 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Lance Michael Dahl, 36 of St Paul was arrested in Ramsey County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Jacob Daniel Glende, 33 of St Cloud was arrested in Benton County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Charles Scott Hoosier, 19 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Wesley James Klammer, 30 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.

Matthew Steven Miller, 29 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Giving a Peace Officer a False Name.

Mack Daniel Wabbington, 55 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Richard Patrick Wooton, 54 of Balsam Lake WI was arrested in Dakota County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

August 3

Troy James Neugent, 39 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Driving After Cancelation/Inimical to Public Safety and a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Michael James Schaffer, 45 of Otsego was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Thomas David Schumacher, 53 of Rockford was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

Mark Damian Borton, 58 of Elk River was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

Ryan Patrick Connors, 58 of Delano was arrested in Delano on an A&D order for 3rd degree DWI.

Jacob Dylan Ashbrook, 20 of St Cloud was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

Michael Richard Ludowese, 42 of Litchfield was arrested in Monticello on a Carlton County warrant for Domestic Assault.

August 4

Raisa Sue Backstrom, 30 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Rogers on a charge of Fleeing a peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle, 1st degree DWI.

Austin Charles Hallin, 30 of Princeton was arrested in Mille Lacs County on a Wright County warrant for 2nd degree Burglary.

Kristina Marie Wald, 50 of Brookston was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancellation.

Timothy Lee Lindahl, 65 of Rockford was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.

Kody Lee Hass-Hoffmeister, 25 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 4th degree DWI.

August 5

Brandon Dean Wright, 31 of Montrose was arrested in Delano on a charge of 3rd degree DWI.

Ian David Bargel, 39 of Rogers was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd degree DWI.

Dondrae Cornelius Deshune Burns, 25 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Predatory Offender fails to register.

Ryan Blaine Amundson, 21 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on an A&D order for 3rd degree DWI.

Theodore Daniel Wrobeh, 22 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

Tre Anthony Ertl, 25 of Litchfield was arrested in Cokato on a charge for 5th degree controlled substance possession.

Stephen Matthew Drigans, 38 of Farmington was arrested in Rockford on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

Ashley Michele Smith, 46 of Cokato was arrested in Cokato on a charge for 5th degree controlled substance possession and a Meeker County warrant for 5th degree controlled substance possession.

August 6

Nicole Ann Neumiller, 46 of South Haven was arrested in South Haven on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

Richard John Riley, 35 of Forest Lake was arrested in Monticello on a charge for Theft.

Kayla Rose Gunderson, 32 of St Paul was arrested in Monticello on a charge for Theft.

Joseph Steward Barse, 30 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for 5th degree controlled substance possession and Domestic Assault.

Daniel Yenukoa Ali Jr, 24 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

Francisco Cervantes, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Otsego on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

Ryan Luke Kirsch, 47 of Lester Prairie was arrested in Monticello on a McLeod County warrant for Fleeing a peace officer.

Marviell Ji’Col-Quyntop James, 21 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Identity Theft.

August 7

Daniel John Gothmann, 49 of Buffalo was arrested in Rockford on a charge for 3rd degree DWI.

There were 25 Property Damage Accidents, 5 Personal Injury Accidents, 7 Hit and Run Accidents, and 4 Car Deer Accidents.

There were arrests for 11 DWI, 4 Underage Consumption, 0 School Bus Stop Arm Violations, and 152 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.