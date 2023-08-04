Services Scheduled for Otsego Man Who Died in ATV Crash

An Otsego man who died after an ATV accident late last month will be laid to rest Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023 in Albertville.

Services are set for 11 a.m. at St. Albert’s Church, Albertville, for James Bistodeau, who died July 26 after the ATV he was riding rolled. Family members called 911 after he did not return from his ride at about 1:30 p.m., and he was found about 45 minutes later by Wright County deputies. Despite life-saving efforts, Bistodeau was pronounced dead on the scene.

Born in Princeton, Bistodeau worked for decades at the Scherer Lumber Company. He was married to his wife, Cindy, for more than 40 years. Together they raised two children and had four grandchildren.

Visitation is set for tonight, Aug. 4, at St. Albert’s in Albertville from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

