Catching Vibes in Albertville with New Health Center

St. Michael, Albertville and the surrounding communities have much to offer when it comes to health.

But it’s safe to say there’s never been anything here like Vibe Chiropractic and Remedy Testing.

Vibe, which boasts itself as a “Remedy Testing Center,” is located in the former Tree of Life spot off of Labeaux Avenue in Albertville, right in the Coborn’s superstore parking lot. Vibe focuses on chiropractic, rapid health testing and wellness for the whole family, aiming at finding the hidden underlying stressors contributing to our current state of health. Vibe utilizes a bioenergetic, German technology which measures energetic patterns affecting someone’s physical, chemical and emotional health. By taking measurements of your body’s bioenergetic field, the team can quickly find answers patients have been looking for.

Simply put – putting you on a path with frequency matched supplements and guiding people toward your higher potential to raise your “Vibe”.

“It’s pretty easy,” said Dr. Angie Pufahl, who is the owner of Vibe. “Every single cell, every tissue, every organ has a frequency. We help you find the frequencies that are out of alignment. We talk about our body being in rhythm, or, when you’re not feeling right being ‘out of sync.’ 85-90 percent of all symptoms, sickness and disease are emotional. Our testing finds the hidden blocks to your challenges. We test for organ health, deficiencies, hormones, food sensitivities, emotions, self-sabotaging thoughts and beliefs and much more.”

All of which can be done in the new office. Dr. Pufahl and her team have new, state-of-the-art equipment and software to work with patients on initial measurements, additional software to track improvements, all in hopes to cycle people out of constant care and back to better health.

“We have great resources in our community for nutrition, traditional care, and of course chiropractic care, which is my background,” she said. “But what we do with measuring your energy is not like anything anyone else does. Your health is a journey. Being healthy takes time and responsibility from both the client and the provider. We pride ourselves in relationships and really being with people as they better understand how energy plays such a big part in our health.”

A chiropractor for 18 years, Pufahl is proud to be a part of Albertville and St. Michael, a community she’s known for years. She’s also excited to be another woman-owned business in the STMA area and has even started a women’s networking group that meets once a month.

Pufahl also, of course, offers chiropractic services at Vibe – focusing on “gentle” care that doesn’t involve a lot of the “cracking and crunching” that many people associate with adjustments. She also has a team of colleagues to assist patients, from office manager Charlene Goetsch to Dr. Susan Herda (a certified pediatric chiropractor).

Vibe Chiropractic: A Remedy Testing Center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on Friday.

Pufahl said she and the Vibe team are planning a Grand Opening event from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 at the store and open the invite the entire community. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more details.