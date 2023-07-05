Man, 20, Dies After Going Underwater in Lake Pulaski

A 20-year-old Mexican man died Monday, July 3, 2023 after being separated from his floatation device and going under the waters of Lake Pulaski near Buffalo.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jair Sanchez Loya of Mexico. Reports state the man was a music student who was studying at a university in northeast Mexico. It is not known why Loya was in Minnesota during the holiday.

The sheriff’s office states it responded to a call around 4:15 p.m. Sunday after Loya went under water. He was missing for 45 minutes while crews searched for him in the lake. Dive teams found Loya and pulled him to shore, immediately starting life saving efforts. Loya was transported by Allina Ambulance to local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.