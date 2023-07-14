Major Albertville, St. Michael Intersection to Get Repaved Monday, July 17

The Wright County Highway Department will be paving a bituminous patch on County Highway 18 (Jason Ave NE) from the intersection of County Highway 19 (Labeaux Avenue) to 600 feet west – including the entrance to the Stellis Clinic and Accorde dental offices.
The work will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 17 and completed in one day, weather permitting.
The roadway will be open to traffic. However, expect major delays and use an alternate route if possible. There will be lane closures, lane shifts, and traffic will be directed by flag persons near and through the work zone. The signalized intersection of Co Hwy 18 (Jason Ave NE/50th St NE) and Co Hwy 19 (LaBeaux Ave NE) will be in flash.
The Wright County Highway Department greatly appreciates your patience during work on this important improvement project. Questions or comments regarding this project can be directed to the Wright County Highway Department at 763-682-7383 or toll free @ 800-362-3667 (ask for the Highway Department). Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
