Interstate 94 Project to Get Finishing Touch with Albertville to Monticello Stretch

The Corridors of Commerce Program, which has made much of the widening of Interstate 94 from Maple Grove to Clearwater possible over the last decade, is coming to Albertville’s assistance once again. This time, it’s in the form of an additional lane in each direction on the highway between Albertville and Monticello, the last four-lane stretch from the Fish Lake Interchange in Maple Grove to the Clearwater exit more than 40 miles to the west.

About six miles of road along Interstate 94 remains four lane from the Wright County Highway 19 exit in Albertville to the Wright County Highway 18 exit in Monticello. The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced Tuesday that segment was one of eight projects approved for the Corridors of Commerce program. Former Gov. Mark Dayton first appropriated funds from that program to the I-94 widening project more than six years ago.

MnDOT appropriated $78 million for a lane expansion to three lanes in both directions. Funding was questionable after gas tax receipts dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic and after, but with the new appropriation the Wright County portion of the project will be seen through. MnDOT will work to keep its pavement test site along the stretch while making way for the new, wider road.

Sources from the I-94 Coalition, which has lobbied since the beginning of the 2000s decade for the six-lane highway, said construction could start as soon as spring of 2024.