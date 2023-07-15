Downed Fargo Police Officer Identified as Jake Wallin, 2018 STMA Graduate

The community of Fargo, North Dakota is mourning after a traffic stop turned shootout took the life of a police officer there Friday, July 14.

Now, the communities of St. Michael and Albertville are joining in that sorrow.

The officer killed has been identified by the Fargo Police Department as Jake Wallin, a 2018 graduate of STMA High School who joined the Minnesota National Guard and served his county in the Armed Forces prior to joining the police force.

NWCT has confirmed with sources that Wallin, 23, who played linebacker on the STMA football team, was the officer killed.

The incident unfolded after a car accident Friday around 3:30 p.m.

Emergency crews rushed to an area of south Fargo Friday afternoon for reports of rapid gunfire.

Witnesses told Fargo NBC affiliate Valley News Live it happened after a traffic collision on 25th Street South near Ninth Avenue South. Police said Saturday that the officers responding were on scene to assist with a traffic accident. Witnesses say they heard more than 40 shots, likely from an automatic weapon.

Three police officers were shot; one officer – Wallin – has died and two are in critical condition. Police say a total of 5 people were shot Friday afternoon, those are three officers, one person who was just nearby and the shooting suspect. Police have confirmed that shooting suspect has died.

FPD plan on holding a press conference on Saturday, July 15th at 3:30pm.

On Friday evening, law enforcement were seen filing in and out of the hospital, with a group of officers gathered outside of the emergency room. As night fell, law enforcement activated their squad car lights and did a procession from the Sanford ER, down I-94 and through Fargo.

Police responded to the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South, which is near Big Top Bingo and is also near the area of Countryside Trailer Court. The perimeter stretched from Main Avenue to 13th Avenue South.

This is a BREAKING NEWS story. NWCT will have more on this event as it unfolds.

