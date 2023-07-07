Allina Ambulance Crew, Patient Injured in Crash Near Buffalo

Deputies and first responders responded to a reported two vehicle crash with injuries near the intersection of County RD. 34 NE and Eaken AV. NE in Buffalo Township on Thursday, July 6, shortly before 7 p.m.

Evidence and statements gathered from the scene initially show an Allina Ambulance traveling at posted speeds without emergency lights activated was heading westbound on County Road 34 Northeast towards Buffalo with two medics on board, along with a patient from an earlier crash that took place nearby when it was broadsided by a small SUV.

The Toyota RAV4 was travelling northbound on Eaken Avenue NE and pulled out from a stop sign in front of the ambulance, allegedly causing the collision between the ambulance and the RAV4. The driver and an adult passenger from the RAV4 were taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of the ambulance suffered minor injuries and the patient in the ambulance suffered minor injuries – with the patient suffering injuries in addition to those sustained in the earlier crash – and were transported to the Buffalo Hospital.

Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene.