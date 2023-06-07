Time to Turn up the Heat: Albertville Friendly City Days Ready to Roll

It’s time to heat up the summer with all of the thrills and spills that come with Albertville Friendly City Days. The rides. The food. The singing and dancing. And, of course, that Grand Ol’ Parade.

Albertville Friendly City Days is coming closer to its 40th anniversary – marking off Year 36 today – and the area’s biggest festival ready to kick off the Summer of 2023.

It’s the official start to summer celebrations this week, as Albertville Friendly City Days kicks off Wednesday with a citywide garage sale for the ages, and wraps up Sunday with the Grand Day Parade and a host of other activities.

Also coming June 7 through 11 is a full slate of entertainment for Mom, Dad and the kids, more food than most local county fairs and a bunch of citywide shopping deals away from the main venue to keep everyone happy.

Back again this year, the Local Craft Beer Tasting will be on Thursday night benefitting the Albertville Firemen’s Relief Fund. A Classic Car Show will be held again this year on Saturday along with the Fire Department Open House, Bingo, tractor pull, balloon rides and an RC Car Demo Derby will all take place on Thursday through Saturday. You can see the COMPLETE schedule here.

The week will also have live music featuring headliners Midwest Mayhem (Thursday), PopRocks (Friday) and Mason Dixon Line followed by IV Play (Saturday)

For the kids there will be a Carnival, lots of shows and activities, a parade, and, of course, fireworks on Friday night. And of course, the entire thing is capped off by the parade at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and the crowning on Miss Albertville at 4:30 p.m. at STMA High School’s PAC.

No great weekend is complete without food. There will be plenty to choose from including all that fabulous fair food and various specials from the spots on Main Avenue.

Check out the full Schedule of Events here, courtesy of AlbertvilleFriendlyCityDays.com.

Patrons should also follow Friendly City Days on Facebook and Twitter, where they can check in, tweet or just let all their friends know how much fun they’re having at Albertville Friendly City Days.

Family Activities

Midwest Rides will bring in over 30 Carnival rides and games. Saturday will be filled with entertainment for all, kicking off with a pancaked breakfast at St. Al’s Parish Center, continuing a Dance and Craft Party, a Pedal Tractor Pull, Face painting, Root beer floats with the Queen candidates, a kids entertainer, and the KRWC Radio Road Show.

Sport Activities

A beanbag tournament will take place near the softball fields, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. The diamonds will be packed with the big Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament featuring some of the state’s top teams. There will also be Co-Ed, Mens, and Women’s Volleyball Tournaments featuring the areas top teams. This year will also see a 5-on-5 “pond” hockey tournament at the STMA Ice Arena.

Chad Smith Ride for Life has picked up the old 5K Race, and will send runners off from the Albertville Primary School at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds benefit that great organization.

Food and Entertainment

There will be Fireworks, the Blue Line chop dinner and corn on the cob in the park, as well as a Spaghetti Dinner, and plenty of food stands. Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening there will be live music.

Fire Department Celebrates Open House

From 9 to noon Saturday the Albertville Fire Department will host a truck display featuring their entire department on display along with plenty of activities for the whole family. Check out the lot for all the vehicles – old and new.

Check out the FULL list of events: