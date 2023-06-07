Albertville Friendly City Days 2023 Kicks Off with Garage Sales

Albertville will celebrate its 36h annual Friendly City Days festival June 7-11, and it kicks off with the city-wide garage sale today, Wednesday, June 7. Almost 100 Albertville residents typically participate in the sale. A list of participants can be found here:

Fliers listing all the sale sites will be available at area businesses that are AFCD sponsors.

You can also use THIS handy, interactive map:



Sales will be marked special Albertville Friendly City Days signs at intersections throughout the city and at each sale location. Participants determine the days and hours of their sales. For a complete schedule of events: albertvillefriendlycitydays.com.