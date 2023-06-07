North Wright County Today

Local news for St. Michael, Albertville, Otsego and Hanover

Albertville Friendly City Days 2023 Kicks Off with Garage Sales

Check out the map and the list to plan your journey

By

Albertville will celebrate its 36h annual Friendly City Days festival June 7-11, and it kicks off with the city-wide garage sale today, Wednesday, June 7. Almost 100 Albertville residents typically participate in the sale. A list of participants can be found here:

Fliers listing all the sale sites will be available at area businesses that are AFCD sponsors.

You can also use THIS handy, interactive map:

&nbsp
Sales will be marked special Albertville Friendly City Days signs at intersections throughout the city and at each sale location. Participants determine the days and hours of their sales. For a complete schedule of events: albertvillefriendlycitydays.com.

Leave a Review or Comment

Contribute a post | Submit for Events Calendar