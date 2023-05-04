House Explosion Shuts Down Roads of Otsego

Investigators remain on the scene after a home exploded in the 17000 block of 53rd Street Northeast/County Road 36 in Otsego Thursday morning.

Officials and news reports said the blast, which destroyed one home and could be “felt for blocks” according to witnesses, happened after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4. No one was home at the time.



Roads are closed in the area – after just having recently re-opened. County 36 was shut down for weeks due to high water from the nearby Crow River.

Elk River Fire, Dayton Fire, and Rogers first responders are helping investigate the scene. Utility companies are also on site.

This is a developing story.