Family Seeks Public’s Help as Elk River Man Goes Missing

An Elk River family is reaching out to the public after Chad Lundquist, 56, left his home early Saturday, May 13, and hasn’t been seen since.

Lundquist’s family said Chad, 56, is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has grey/white hair and often has white stubble for facial hair.

A Facebook post made by his wife, Molly, was released the public today, Monday, May 15.

The Elk River Police Department is assisting the family. Anyone with any information should call ERPD at 763-635-1260 immediately.