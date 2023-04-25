St. Michael Plans Roundabout at MacIver, Frankfort Parkway Intersection

The City of St. Michael has a key project in its summer stable, and an open house for the new roundabout at MacIver Avenue and Frankfort Parkway is set for 7 p.m. tonight.

The roundabout is the central part of a larger project to widen MacIver Avenue north of the St. Michael Town Center, a growing area that is expanding with commercial and residential construction, including a pair of apartment complexes and a new, large montessori school. MacIver feeds into that area – which also includes Town Center Park and Splash Pad, at Town Center Boulevard.

The roundabout will be farther north at Frankfort Parkway, where Town Center development meets The Highlighands area. The proposed project will reconstruct and widen MaIver at Frankfort and north, running along the eastern edge of the Highlands – with the cooperative farm/garden area on the opposite side of the street.

MacIver will continue with a “urban, three-lane roadway” up to the new roundabout at 50th Street Northeast, near the new Fehn Headquarters.

The city noted that reconstructing MacIver and adding the roundabout at Frankfort addresses a dangerous intersection where there is limited visibility, and also assists users of the Frankfort Parkway Trail, which connects the Highlands on the South to various developments to the east, including Highwoods and, eventually, the Preserve.

The hearing will be at St. Michael City Hall.