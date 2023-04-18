Floodwaters Close Road in Northeastern Wright County

A busy thoroughfare in northeastern Wright County has been closed due to the rising floodwaters of the Crow River.

The Wright County Highway Department has announced that it is placing barricades up on Wright County Highway 36 (53rd Street) in Otsego in the area east of Qualley Avenue Northeast to west of Rachele Avenue Northeast due to flooding.

There is not a detour posted.

Traffic for St. Michael, Otsego, Rogers and Dayton will all be impacted. The barricades will remain up until the water level of the Crow River drops, which is expected to be later this week. That process could be impacted, slightly, by rain in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers are advised to plan out alternate routes.