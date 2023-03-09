STMA Schools Add Two Days to Calendar to Make Up for Snow Days

Winter, it seems, has been too much for the St. Michael-Albertville School District calendar.
Cancellations have forced the District to add two days to the school year, and both will be after the STMA High Class of 2023 gets their diploma on June 2.
According to a letter sent by Superintendent Ann Marie Foucault earlier this week, students will return to school June 5 and 6. June 7, as of now, is set to be an in-service day for teachers. The District said it’s reserving the rest of that week for any additional make up days, should they be needed.
The historic winter of 2022-2023 has dropped more than 75 inches of snow on the area, pushing it close to the Top 5 winters of all time (not including the 6 inches forecast for today through Saturday for the region).
Here’s the note from STMA:
Due to winter weather school cancellations, the 2022-2023 STMA School Calendar has been modified.
The 2022-2023 STMA School Calendar was approved by the school board on October 19, 2020 and modified by the school board on March 6, 2023.
To be in compliance with the state statute regarding the required number of instructional days and hours, the calendar has two emergency closing days built in that do not need to be made up and two designated make-up days in case additional days are needed to meet the statutory requirements. Thus far this year, we have had four weather-related school cancellations and have exceeded our built in snow days. This means school will be in session on June 5 and 6. The last student day will be June 6 [previously June 2]. June 7 will be a teacher workshop day. Graduation will remain on June 2. The school board has designated June 7 and 8 as additional makeup days should we need them.
