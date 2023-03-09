STMA Schools Add Two Days to Calendar to Make Up for Snow Days

Winter, it seems, has been too much for the St. Michael-Albertville School District calendar.

Cancellations have forced the District to add two days to the school year, and both will be after the STMA High Class of 2023 gets their diploma on June 2.

According to a letter sent by Superintendent Ann Marie Foucault earlier this week, students will return to school June 5 and 6. June 7, as of now, is set to be an in-service day for teachers. The District said it’s reserving the rest of that week for any additional make up days, should they be needed.

The historic winter of 2022-2023 has dropped more than 75 inches of snow on the area, pushing it close to the Top 5 winters of all time (not including the 6 inches forecast for today through Saturday for the region).

Here’s the note from STMA: