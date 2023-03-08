SOAR Swings into Spring with Seussical the Musical Jr.

I do so like kids on the stage. I think kids on stage are all the rage. Maybe you can sing the songs. Sing along to those silly songs.

Ah – well. An attempt at the genius that is Dr. Seuss. Good thing those kids will do it better than we can!

Tickets are on sale now for Seussical the Musical JR., which will be performed at the STMA High School Performing Arts Center Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12, with matinees both Saturday and Sunday along with evening performances each night.

Find out more at the SOAR Arts Website.

Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters spring to life onstage in Seussical JR., a fantastical musical extravaganza. Nearly 100 student actors will take the stage for the show, representing schools from STMA, Otsego, Elk River, Rogers and beyond.

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.