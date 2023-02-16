BREAKING: Monticello Community Center Complex Closed after Vehicle Strike

A truck left the east parking area at the Monticello Community Center shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, striking the building at the east entrance and causing significant damage.

As a result, visitors and residents in Monticello will be unable to visit Monticello City Hall, along with the community and senior centers, for the foreseeable future.

According to a city spokesperson, all facilities within the Community Center are closed Thursday out of precaution.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash. No details were available at the time of this posting, but there does not seem to be any significant injuries to anyone in the building. The condition of the driver is unknown after they were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details were immediately provided by city staff.

More information will be posted when the county releases its statement.