Top Workplace Stellis Health Celebrates Year, Hiring in 2023

Stellis Health has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. The Top Workplaces award recognizes the most progressive companies in Minnesota based on employee opinions measuring engagement, organizational health and satisfaction.

“We value our employees’ opinions and listen to what matters most to our team,” said Lindsay Reiter, Human Resources Director at Stellis Health. “We use that insight to make decisions as we strive to make Stellis Health the preferred place to work and practice healthcare.”

Nearly 80 percent of Stellis Health employees participated in the 2022 survey, which was collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The analysis included responses from over 79,000 employees at Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations.

Star Tribune Publisher Michael J. Klingensmith said, “The companies in the Star Tribune Top Workplaces deserve high praise for creating the very best work environments in the state of Minnesota.”

Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for more than 70 years with locations in Albertville, Buffalo and Monticello. With over 60 primary and specialty physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners, Stellis Health is an independent group practice continually growing, adding more doctors and expanded services including Women’s Health, Telehealth and Urgent Care.

To qualify for the Star Tribune Top Workplaces, a company must have more than 50 employees in Minnesota. Over 4,000 companies were invited to participate and rankings were composite scores calculated on the basis of employee responses. A complete list of top workplaces is available at StarTribune.com/topworkplaces2022.

Hiring for 2023

Like many businesses and organizations that have recovered from the 2020 pandemic, Stellis Health is hiring around the Wright County area.

From patient registration specialists who are among the first people families meet at the clinic, to medical assistants and registered nurses, new employees can earn bonuses and benefits within the first 100 days.

To view current job openings at Stellis Health or learn more, go to stellishealth.com/careers.