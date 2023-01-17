Moorhead Teen Charged with Shooting Monticello Man Monday Night

A Moorhead teen is in Wright County custody after he allegedly assaulted a shot a Monticello man Monday, Jan. 16.

According to a county report, at 8:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, Wright County deputies were dispatched to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West in the city of Monticello for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival deputies discovered an adult male victim, later identified as Jade Nickels, 44, of Monticello, on the roadway near the entrance of the compost facility. Deputies began first aid and discovered Nickels had been shot multiple times and appeared to have also been assaulted. Centracare Ambulance arrived on scene and continued life saving measures.

Nickels was transported to North Memorial Hospital and is believed to be in serious but stable condition.

Deputies spoke to witnesses at the scene who identified the suspect as Dillon Tilbury, 18, of Moorhead. The suspect reportedly fled the scene on foot. Tillbury was eventually located at a residence on the 1000 block of River Street West in Monticello and was taken into custody.

Tilbury was arrested and booked into the Wright County Jail for probable cause 1st Degree Assault with a firearm, while other charges are possible stemming from the incident.

This shooting remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.