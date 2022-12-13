Wright County Attorney Will Not Charge Officers Who Shot, Killed Otsego Man in August 2022

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes, working with investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, announced Monday, Dec. 12 that charges will not be brought against two Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputies who shot and killed an Otsego man in the morning hours of Aug. 7, 2022.

Lutes and his office ruled the deputies who responded to the scene acted in a “completely justified and appropriate manner” after the incident was given a thorough review, including viewing of dashboard camera footage the captured the shooting.

According to county files:

Jordyn Hansen of Otsego, was shot and killed by Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputies the morning of Sunday, Aug. 7, after an hours-long neighborhood search for the suspect.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 12000 block of 72nd Court shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. Dispatch records state the man, later identified by family members as Hansen, was having “mental health challenges” and was threatening physical harm to both his family and himself.

Deputies were able to get Hansen to agree to be transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a report released by Wright County on Sunday around 11 a.m. However, Hansen suddenly ran to the kitchen and grabbed a knife and fled the residence prior to the ambulance’s arrival.

Wright County deputies used squad cars and deputies on foot to establish a perimeter in the Martin Farms neighborhoods surrounding the home on 72nd Court. Witnesses in the area said deputies drove by in cars and walked through the area, searching for the suspect.

Hansen was located around 2 a.m. in and undeveloped lot, where he rose from his hiding position, witnesses said. One officer shouted “TASER” and attempted to TASE the suspect. However, according to the county’s statement, Hansen was not subdued by the TASER and kept moving, knife in hand, toward the officers. Two deputies fired their weapons, hitting Hansen.

A deputy and sergeant, identified as Sgt. Jeffrey McMackins and Dep. Leland Wilkinson, were the two WCSO officers who fired their weapons.

Lifesaving measures were performed by deputies at the scene until an ambulance arrived.

Hansen was transported to North Memorial in Robbinsdale, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.