Wright County Asks for Feedback on LaBeaux Avenue Lights

Wright County is working with MnDOT to improve traffic flow along County Highway 19 in Albertville and is seeking public feedback on a newly implemented coordinated signal timing plan that was installed on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

MnDOT staff has completed the traffic control signal system timing of the following signals along County Highway 19 in Albertville.

Outlet Mall

I-94 westbound ramps (North ramps)

I-94 eastbound ramps (South ramps)

County Highway 37

57th Street

Please contact our office with your feedback/input to help us determine what additional timing/coordination changes may need to be made. Positive feedback is welcome, or if you are experiencing issues or have concerns, please let us know the following:

Time of Day Day of Week Direction of Travel

Please contact us with your feedback and/or any questions or concerns at:

Wright County Highway Department: 763-682-7391 or Email: sara.buermann@co.wright.mn.us

We thank you in advance for your patience and understanding while these traffic flow improvements are made along County Highway 19 in Albertville.