Stellis Adds Internal Medicine Specialist to Network

Internist Carla Schultz, MD, recently joined Stellis Health to care for adults ages 18 plus.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Schultz to our medical team and community,” said Brent Wilde, CEO of Stellis Health. “Her teaching expertise and approach to providing holistic healthcare with joint patient-doctor decision making are a perfect fit with Stellis Health.”

Stellis has locations in Buffalo, Albertville-St. Michael and Monticello.

“I want my patients to feel heard and valued,” says Dr. Schultz. “My goal is to help patients live their best possible lives with the support of medicines and treatments when appropriate. My style is collaborative, not paternalistic.” When asked what patients can expect when they meet her in the exam room, Dr. Schultz said, “You can expect efficient care and support if you have a quick illness or injury concern. If you are establishing a more long-term relationship with me, it may take a few visits to make sure all issues have been addressed and have action plans. I will be very interested to learn your story—where you come from, where you live, what you do for work and physical fitness are so important to health! I also sometimes ask questions of patients that are easy to see in their medical records, such as, ‘What medical problems you have had in the past?’ This isn’t because I can’t read it for myself. It’s because I want to hear patients’ perspectives and glean their understanding.”

In addition to routine check-ups and wellness visits, Dr. Schultz provides menopause treatment, weight loss medications, non-medication wellness (including lifestyle and herbal supplement recommendations), pre-operative physicals, and medication management. Dr. Schultz has found many patients are frustrated about changes to their bodies that are part of getting older including joint pains, metabolism changes, and memory problems. “Sometimes there are medicines or supplements to support those problems,” says Dr. Schultz. “Other times I counsel patients on learning to safely cope with aging as comfortably as possible.”

Board certified in Internal Medicine, Dr. Schultz has been a Faculty Physician in the Department of Internal Medicine and Director of Resident Primary Care Pathway at Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for the past six years. She also served as Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine during the same time. Named a Top Doctor by Minnesota Monthly in 2022, Dr. Schultz also received the Medical Staff Honors Award for Outstanding Contributions in Clinical Care at HCMC in 2021. Dr. Schultz completed her residency at HCMC where she served as Chief Resident. She attended medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis and completed her bachelor’s degree in Biology Summa Cum Laude at the University of Minnesota in Duluth.

On a personal note, Dr. Schultz grew up in Minnesota and has a large extended family in the area. In her spare time she takes Spanish lessons via Skype with a teacher in Nicaragua and enjoys using small kitchen appliances to cook for her family. Together with her husband, two young children and yellow lab, they enjoy spending time outside at regional parks and on the North Shore. She is very involved in her local church, plays the piano and the bassoon, and enjoys hiking, biking, playing tennis, and cross country skiing. And, she jogs regularly, completing a few 5Ks each year for the health benefits.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Schultz, call 763.271.3800. To learn more, go to stellishealth.com.

About Stellis Health, PA