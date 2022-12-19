Holiday Light Tour: STMA Mom Shares Best, Brightest of the Area

Holiday markets and caroling door-to-door are great when it’s 30 and balmy for December in Minnesota.

But what do you do to celebrate the season when the temperature dips below zero and things start getting “real?”

STMA Mom website, run by Lauryn White, has a great idea.

Warm up the car. Pour some coffee or cocoa. And check out the amazing light displays people have put up around the St. Michael, Albertville, Hanover and Otsego areas.

She’s got a great list here.

From annual favorites – including the Wirtz’s “blow mold” paradise on Large Avenue in Albertville – to some new spots with music and lights coordinated (Lights on Kalenda) – there’s a good number of homes to check out.

The entire tour should take about an hour or two – depending on how long you gawk.

Check it out. And enjoy the season!