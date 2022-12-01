Dehmers Named Cheermeisters as St. Michael Gets Set to Celebrate the Season

Longtime St. Michael business owners and community supporters Tony and Amy Dehmer are no stranger to recognition and celebration.

The generational owners of Dehmer’s Meats in St. Michael have been honored before – Tony earning accolades from the St. Michael Lions and both being honored by various business organizations throughout the years. Amy’s just a winner in the court of public opinion for being the rock star behind St. Michael Daze and Knights and Shop STMA.

So it comes with no surprise that the two have earned the title of Holiday Cheermeister – the accolade reserved for the Holiday and Christmas season here in St. Michael. The two will preside over Winterfest this Saturday, Dec. 3 at Town Center Park.

Dehmer’s Meats – in case you haven’t been here in STMA very long – is nearly 100 years old. In fact, it’ll reach that milestone soon. Tony and Amy have operated the market since 2005, with Amy running things behind the scenes and Tony working in the shop and, well, also behind the scenes.

“It’s a store that everyone here has poured their heart into,” said Tony Dehmer, the third generation owner. Tony, himself, has been working there since he was 13.

In their tenure, Tony and Amy have worked hard to raise Dehmers’ profile as both a market and a community member. The couple, for years, brought a trailer full of meat and grills to each St. Michael-Albertville High School home football game, where Tony grills up, literally, hundreds of brats and burgers. All the money raised went straight back to the youth football program.

They’ve moved on from those Friday night lights. However, they’re still catering and supplying sausage for things like Lions feeds, church festivals, some of your favorite restaurants and even local grocers.

“It’s a good city, good community. We’ve always been happy to be a part of it,” Tony said.

The store will mark 100 years during the 2024 holiday season. It’s a time when the market it steadily busy – turkeys, hams and roasts are moving quickly now. But, Amy said, it’s also the time when the owners and employees catch up most with the “regular” customers who have made Dehmer’s a three-generation success.

“There are so many who make it part of their holiday tradition, and we have a lot of traditions of our own,” Amy said.

WinteFest Kicks off Holidays

With indoor and outdoor activities for kids of all ages, WinterFest is a true, family event set for Saturday in downtown St. Michael.

Check out the flyer for the list of this year’s events.