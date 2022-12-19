Andy’s Pizza Fundraiser Marks 11th Year with AFD

Over the past decade years, Andy’s Pizza and Albertville Fire have trudged through wintry weather, rain and even some balmy December evenings to carve out a new tradition.

Now, this amazing fundraiser turns 11 on Monday, Dec. 19.

The two sides will be back at it starting at 3 p.m. tonight, marking each special milestone. Firefighters from the AFD Fire and Rescue will hop in their trucks and deliver pizzas around the Albertville, Otsego and St. Michael area, with proceeds from sales (about 25 percent, said owner Andy Thompson) and all tips going to the fire department.

Thompson said the endeavor has raised more than $20,000, and the fundraiser has helped by everything from gear to lifesaving cameras that can see through smoke.

“They have a lot of fun with it,” Thompson told NWCToday. “The support we get from the community is pretty amazing. We try to top ourselves every year.”

The firefighters also use the cash for some equipment repairs, replacement and even shop purchases. Everything, they said, helps when you’re operating a department on a budget.

To order tonight, visit Andy’s Hometowne Pizza online, or call 763-416-5669. Please be sure to give the crew plenty of time, due to the high volume of orders normally placed tonight. Additionally, road conditions might be worse than they have been for the past couple of days with snowfall expected this afternoon and evening and some very cold temps.

The firefighters have had everything from rain to dry roads to a snowstorm over the last 11 years. They’ll be prepared for it, the crew said.