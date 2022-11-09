BREAKING: Election Results for St. Michael, Albertville, Wright County and Statewide Races

Election Day is here, and with the arrival of Election Night, North Wright County Today has all of your Election Results right here for the 2022 Midterm.

From St. Michael City Council to STMA School Board, an important referendum to the statewide races for House and Senate, here’s a rundown of the results.

St. Michael Mayor

Charlie Thompson – 3,279 votes (42.6 percent)

Keith Wettschreck – 4,423 votes (57.4 percent) X

Albertville Mayor

Jillian Hendrickson -2,019 votes X

Andy John – 817 votes

St. Michael City Council

Ryan Gleason-4,184 votes X

Chris Pignato – 839 votes

Scott Pedersen – 3,769 votes X

Mayen Dufner (AKA Strawberry Lady) – 3,159 votes

Albertville City Council

Tarik Al Duri – 504 votes

Bob Zagorski – 1,634 votes X

Rob Olson – 1,900 votes X

St. Michael-Albertville Referendum Question 1:

Yes – 45 percent

No – 55 percent X

St. Michael-Albertville Referendum Question 2:

Yes – 44 percent

No -56 percent X

St. Michael-Albertville School Board

Carol Steffens – 18.5 percent X

Tim Lewis – 21. 8 percent – X

Travis Weber – 18.8 percent – X

Tyler Stone – 8.4 percent

Elyse Shorez – 17.1 percent

Peter Lemke – 14.9 percent

ISD 728 School Board District 1

Shane Steinbrecher – 43.6 percent

Mindy Freiberg – 55.9 percent X

ISD 728 School Board District 2

Sara Weis – 99 percent X

Write-In

ISD 728 School Board At-Large

Kim Michels – 12.1 percent

Jamie Plantenberg-Sielbitschka – 5.8 percent

J. Brian Calva – 19.4 percent

Sarah Hamlin – 19.9 percent X

Crissy Uttech – 17.9 percent

John R. Anderson – 24.5 percent X

Wright County District 3

Michael Potter – 4,491 (47.1 percent)

Jeanne Holland – 4,997 (52.4 percent) X

Wright County District 4

Mary Wetter – 5,224 (47.5 percent)

Nadine Schoen – 5,716 (52 percent) –X

House District 30A

Walter Hudson – 62.7 percent X

Sonja Buckmeier – 37.3 percent

Senate District 30

Eric Lucero – 65.1 percent X

Diane Nguyen – 34.8 percent