BREAKING: Election Results for St. Michael, Albertville, Wright County and Statewide Races

Election Day is here, and with the arrival of Election Night, North Wright County Today has all of your Election Results right here for the 2022 Midterm.
From St. Michael City Council to STMA School Board, an important referendum to the statewide races for House and Senate, here’s a rundown of the results.
St. Michael Mayor
Charlie Thompson – 3,279 votes (42.6 percent)
Keith Wettschreck – 4,423 votes (57.4 percent) X
Albertville Mayor
Jillian Hendrickson -2,019 votes X
Andy John – 817 votes
St. Michael City Council
Ryan Gleason-4,184 votes X
Chris Pignato – 839 votes
Scott Pedersen – 3,769 votes X
Mayen Dufner (AKA Strawberry Lady) – 3,159 votes
Albertville City Council
Tarik Al Duri – 504 votes
Bob Zagorski – 1,634 votes X
Rob Olson – 1,900 votes X
St. Michael-Albertville Referendum Question 1:
Yes – 45 percent
No – 55 percent X
St. Michael-Albertville Referendum Question 2:
Yes – 44 percent
No -56 percent X
St. Michael-Albertville School Board
Carol Steffens – 18.5 percent X
Tim Lewis – 21. 8 percent – X
Travis Weber – 18.8 percent – X
Tyler Stone – 8.4 percent
Elyse Shorez – 17.1 percent
Peter Lemke – 14.9 percent
ISD 728 School Board District 1
Shane Steinbrecher – 43.6 percent
Mindy Freiberg – 55.9 percent X
ISD 728 School Board District 2
Sara Weis – 99 percent X
Write-In
ISD 728 School Board At-Large
Kim Michels – 12.1 percent
Jamie Plantenberg-Sielbitschka – 5.8 percent
J. Brian Calva – 19.4 percent
Sarah Hamlin – 19.9 percent X
Crissy Uttech – 17.9 percent
John R. Anderson – 24.5 percent X
Wright County District 3
Michael Potter – 4,491 (47.1 percent)
Jeanne Holland – 4,997 (52.4 percent) X
Wright County District 4
Mary Wetter – 5,224 (47.5 percent)
Nadine Schoen – 5,716 (52 percent) –X
House District 30A
Walter Hudson – 62.7 percent X
Sonja Buckmeier – 37.3 percent
Senate District 30
Eric Lucero – 65.1 percent X
Diane Nguyen – 34.8 percent
