Eastbound Interstate 94 to Close at Albertville Wednesday

The overnight closure will help crews wrap up bridge work on the freeway.

By

Motorists can expect eastbound I-94 to be closed at Wright Co. Rd. 19 in Albertville from 7 p.m. Wednesday evening, Oct. 5 to 3 a.m. Thursday morning, Oct. 6. Eastbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane and routed off at Wright Co. Rd. 19 (exit 201) onto the local access road that runs parallel to the interstate. This closure is necessary so crews can pour the deck seal on the I-94 bridge over Wright Co. Rd. 19.

Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to reach your destination. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.

