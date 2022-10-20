Chalk ‘Talk’ Takes to Monticello Streets this Weekend

Courtesy City of Monticello

Featuring street art by professionals, local amateurs, and art enthusiasts from all over the world. The artists will be creating their masterpieces Saturday and Sunday (October 22-23) on Walnut and Third Street in Downtown Monticello! Join the city from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day as spectators watch professionals turn Monticello’s roadways into works of art.

Featured Artists

Shawn McCann

As an artist, Shawn McCann is one who loves to explore the relationship of art, space, and interaction. Having graduated the Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a BFA, Shawn has grown into a multi-media, multi-disciplinary artist whose work explores color, texture, form, and content. This approach has led to the many areas in which Shawn’s work has encompassed including; street painting, murals, fine art, children’s books, installation art, temporary and permanent art and commercial illustration.

He has been featured at numerous street painting festivals throughout the us and overseas and has worked on projects such as exhibition sized pieces and corporate clients. His work has won numerous awards, been an NEA grant recipient, and is held in private and public collections, and has also been featured twice at the LA Times Festival of Books as a featured illustrator. Shawn was one of the few American artists chosen to participate in the Dubai Canvas, one of the most prestigious street art festivals in the world, and currently organizes six street art festivals throughout the Midwest.

Nate Baranowski

Famed street artist Nate Baranowski is one of the top 3D street artists in the world and has been featured in festivals including Dubai Canvas in United Arab Emirates, International Festival of the Arts at Epcot Center, Walt Disney World, Chalktoberfest, Venice Chalk Festival and many more to count.

Nate is a street painter, muralist, and fine artist based in Chicago, IL. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where his passion for street painting began. Nate is a versatile artist experienced with a range of mediums, including large chalk murals, indoor and outdoor painted murals, acrylic on canvas, and various forms of digital painting and concept art. He specializes in creating 3D artwork that looks like it pops right out of the ground or wall. From temporary installations to permanent painted murals, Nate can add a splash of creativity to any environment. We are excited to have Nate join us as we kick off this first year of the chalk festival and can’t wait to see what he creates for us!

Marisa Alvarado

All the way from New Jersey, Marisa Alvarado is a chalk artist, art teacher, and photographer and is going to really transform the street into something magical! She has chalked in festivals all over the country, including the International Festival of Arts at Epcot Center, Walt Disney World, Borderline Chalkfest and more. We are excited to welcome her to Minnesota!

Allison Severson

Allison Severson is one of the best in the Twin Cities and we are honored to have her bring her creativity and talent to Monticello! Allison has been creating amazing works of art all over the U.S. Allison is a resident of St. Paul and has been an artist her whole life. Being an illustrator and chalk artist, you can see the story that goes into each piece she creates!