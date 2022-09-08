I-94 ramp closures in Maple Grove and Rogers begin Friday

Motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove and Rogers beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system.
Starting at 9 p.m. Fri, Sept. 9, crews will close the ramps listed below through 9 a.m. Sun, Sept. 11. Please follow the signed detours for these ramp closures.
Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to reach your destination. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.
I-94 between Monticello and Hasty through October
I-94 will continue to be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 through September. Motorists can also expect periodic lane closures at off-peak hours through October as crews wrap up work. Includes: installation of median cable guard rail, removal of barrier, establishment of turf, and other final clean up items.
Please drive with care in work zones
Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips:
More about the I-94 project
The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project includes adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange, and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in September, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business, and less vehicle congestion.
- Learn more, visit the I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater webpage
- Questions?
- Email the project team at: info@i94-mg-clearwater.com
- Call the project hotline at: 651-456-8205
