I-94 ramp closures in Maple Grove and Rogers begin Friday

Motorists can expect several ramp closures in Maple Grove and Rogers beginning Friday evening through Sunday morning while crews repair pavement and update the traffic sensor system.

Starting at 9 p.m. Fri, Sept. 9, crews will close the ramps listed below through 9 a.m. Sun, Sept. 11. Please follow the signed detours for these ramp closures.

The ramp from eastbound I-94 to eastbound I-694 Eastbound I-94 detour: Southbound I-494 to eastbound I-394 to eastbound I-94 Eastbound I-694 detour: Southbound I-494 to eastbound I-394 to northbound I-94 to eastbound I-694



The loop and ramp from Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 Westbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 detour: Westbound I-94 to Maple Grove Pkwy. to eastbound I-94 Eastbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound I-94 detour: Eastbound Weaver Lake Rd. to eastbound Elm Creek Blvd. to southbound Hemlock Ln. to eastbound I-94



The ramp from westbound I-94 to Hennepin Co. Rd. 81/Hwy 101 Detour: The flyover ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound Hwy 101 to 141 st Ave. to southbound Hwy 101 to Co. Rd. 81 Note: The flyover ramp from westbound I-94 to northbound Hwy 101 will be open



Please plan ahead and give yourself additional time to reach your destination. Closure duration and time frames are approximate and weather dependent.

I-94 between Monticello and Hasty through October

I-94 will continue to be reduced to two lanes in each direction between Hwy 25 in Monticello and Wright Co. Rd. 8 through September. Motorists can also expect periodic lane closures at off-peak hours through October as crews wrap up work. Includes: installation of median cable guard rail, removal of barrier, establishment of turf, and other final clean up items.

Please drive with care in work zones Drivers traveling too fast and not paying attention are the main causes of work zone crashes. Follow these safe driving tips: Obey posted speed limits. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

Drive undistracted. Cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – even eating – should be avoided in work zones.

Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures or moving workers and vehicles.

Don’t make unnecessary lane changes.

Do the zipper merge.

More about the I-94 project

The I-94 Maple Grove to Clearwater project includes adding travel lanes, rebuilding bridges, constructing access lanes, improving drainage, adding an interchange, and resurfacing deteriorating pavement. When the project is complete in September, motorists will experience improved safety, a smoother road surface, better commercial access for freight and business, and less vehicle congestion.